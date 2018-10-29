Send the MOU Afra Raymond to Sandals’ boss:

Afra Raymond

In response to Gordon “Butch” Stewart claims that the only document that exists between the Government and Sandals Resorts International is a “little MOU”, activist Afra Raymond told Stewart to “press send.”

Stewart, a Jamaican businessman and hotelier, is the chairman of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts.

Raymond’s response comes after Stewart said at a media conference in Barbados, “Up until now we have a little MOU (Memorandum of Understanding). I hear some talk that we have a secret deal. We can’t have a secret deal because you don’t have a deal. We have an understanding. The paper work is being done. We will spec (sic) the hotel and we will tell them what we will like. We are working on a management agreement.”

Responding to Stewart’s statements, Raymond said, “We know there is an MOU that was signed on October 10 2017 between Sandals and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

“All we are asking for is a copy of that. It is very simple. If there is no secret, let Mr Stewart press send and send us a copy of that.”

On October 11, Justice Frank Seepersad granted Raymond a declaration that he was entitled to have his judicial review lawsuit argued, to determine whether the MOU should be provided to him. This matter comes up for a case management conference today.

In March, Raymond sought disclosure of the MOU through the Freedom of Information Act, but got no reply.

Stewart in Sunday Newsday’s article said he does not even know what the MOU contains.Stewart also said “not one single dollar” had been given to Sandals by the Government “although they had spent money on several designs for the project.”

“Not one single dollar has passed between Sandals and the Government or the Government and Sandals. They owe me money, we have a lot of designs but we have not presented anything.”

Stewart also said TT was one of the most political countries he has ever encountered and the TT political system “had the potential to drive away investors...”

The Government hopes to construct a 500-750 hotel for Sandal’s Golden Grove, Tobago project.