Retired Acting Assistant Commissioner reports assault Accused of stealing rotisserie chicken

PHOTO COURTESY MASSY STORES.

A retired acting assistant commissioner of police has reported physical assault by a security guard who accused her of stealing items from the supermarket including four rotisserie chickens. The report was made to Sgt Daniel at Woodbrook police station yesterday.

She also accused the guard of embarrassing her, while he issued threats.

At about 2 pm yesterday, she went to the Woodbrook branch of Massy Stores, where she purchased four lunches and some grocery items. As she was leaving the supermarket she was approached by a man who identified himself as a security guard. The guard asked for a receipt, which was presented to him.

He then asked for a receipt for the four lunches, to which she allegedly refused, leading to an argument.

The security guard allegedly assaulted her, after which she made her way to the car park.

She reported being assaulted a second time by the same guard, who demanded another receipt.

The woman’s grocery items were taken away from her.

The police spoke with the security guard, who made allegations that he was informed by a customer that the woman stole four rotisserie chickens.

Video surveillance footage from the supermarket was given to investigators who viewed the footage. They found no evidence suggesting she committed any offence.

Sources revealed that the seized grocery items were returned to her and investigations are continuing.