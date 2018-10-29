RBL launches internship programme

Ready to work: Republic Bank executive director, Roopnarine Oumade-Singh, far left; motivational speaker Don La Foucade, seventh from left; and general manager, human resources, Anna-María García-Brooks, far right, with the first batch of graduate interns.

ELEVEN graduates of the University of the West Indies (UWI) were formally inducted into the inaugural Graduate Internship Programme at Republic Bank at the bank’s Park Street head office.

Similar to the bank’s seven-month Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme, which is aimed at secondary school students, this one-year programme is focussed on bridging the gap between education at the tertiary level and the world of work and is backed by years of concentrated focus, vision and strategic planning, said a media release.

In addressing the interns on October 16, general manager, human resources, Anna-María García-Brooks, said, “At Republic Bank, we want young professionals with inquisitive minds, who are innovative, creative and daring. Who will be willing and courageous to think differently; who will always aim for higher standards and who will raise the bar on their own performance; who will not place limits on their abilities and who will be resourceful.

“We want young professionals who are honest, who will learn from their mistakes – because we all make mistakes – and move on, resolving not to repeat those mistakes; we want to help you distinguish yourselves from the rest. To develop a mindset of success and performance. To develop a mindset that embraces others, embraces diversity of thought, and is focused on making a difference in our little space here in TT and eventually beyond.”

Guest speaker Don La Foucade made an impact on the former students with an exuberant message of inspiration. La Foucade encouraged the interns to believe in themselves and to see this opportunity as the beginning of great things in their life.

He also reinforced the benefits of having a positive mindset in allowing one to fulfil one’s purpose.