Prisons to crack down on trafficking involving prison officers

Ag Commissioner of Prisons Dane Clarke PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke is warning prison officers involved in trafficking contraband that they will be flushed out and brought to justice.

Clarke’s warning comes hours after a 51-year-old prison officer was allegedly searched on Saturday night and was found with marijuana concealed in his lunch bag.

The officer’s car was subsequently searched and five packets of marijuana were also allegedly found.

Police are expected to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions today for direction in the matter.