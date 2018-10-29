Prisoners escape transport van, recaptured in less than an hour

Two remand prisoners who were being transported from the Mayaro Magistrates Court, where they had earlier appeared, made a dash for freedom but were recaptured a short while later by Eastern Division Police.

Around 2.30 pm the two were among a group of prisoners being transported in an Amalgamated van when, on reaching the Nariva bridge, they kicked open the back door of the van and ran through a coconut estate.

Police on escort duty for the prison officers in the van and officers from Amalgamated Security cordoned off the area, asked for back-up assistance and began searching the area.

The two were found 40 minutes later a short distance away, and were taken back to the prison van and were handcuffed.

They were taken to the Arouca police station, where they were expected to be charged with escaping lawful custody.

An investigation has been launched into how they were able to escape.

Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke confirmed the incident and said he was awaiting full details from his senior officers.