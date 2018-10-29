Policeman charged with stealing panties
A police sergeant with over 20 years’ service will appear in court today charged with larceny of $107 worth of female underwear.
The officer was last year freed of a charge of larceny of a motor car, which was dismissed due to a lack of prosecution.
The officer, who is currently on vacation, was arrested after he allegedly tried to leave PriceSmart in Chaguanas without paying for a six-pack of panties, last week.
He was charged by officers of the Chaguanas Police Station.
According to a police report, around 2.30 pm last Thursday, an employee saw a man walking along the aisle picking up the panties and pushing them into his pockets.
When the man walked out of the store, he was stopped by security officers who found the underwear in his possession.
The man, the report stated, identified himself as a police officer, gave his regimental number and the station he was assigned to.
However, he said he was on vacation.
He reportedly told his colleagues he was acting on a dare by a female companion.
