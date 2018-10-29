PanTrinbago gets new woman president Beverly Ramsey-Moore wins with 116 votes

The former THA assemblywoman and manager of the Black-Rock based Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra is the first woman to ever lead the PanTrinbago executive. She won by a difference of 52 votes against Keron Valentine, her closest competitor.

In the election, which was held yesterday at the Mucurapo Senior Comprehensive compound yesterday, Ramsey-Moore received 116 votes, followed by former Port of Spain mayor Valentine, who got 54 votes, and Keith Byer, who got 41 votes.

Ramsey-Moore expressed gratitude to the people who supported her, and said that her election as president signified a historic day in the nation.

“I am elated and extremely grateful to the members of PanTrinbago for electing me to serve them for the next three years. Also, another glass ceiling has been smashed by a woman. This is historic because it is the first female president of Pan Trinbago and I am really grateful for the opportunity and for the confidence they hold in me,” Ramsey-Moore said.

In an earlier report, Ramsey-Moore said her mission would be to restore trust and confidence within the pan fraternity, and she would be dealing with mismanagement and corruption in PanTrinbago.

“The membership are all aware of the fight I have been putting on since 2012 for Pan Trinbago. Today is a red letter day for this country.” she said.

Members of Pan Trinbago came out in their numbers yesterday to put forward their endorsement for their candidates via ballot vote. Hundreds of members packed into the auditorium of Mucorapo Senior Comprehensive began cheering when Ramsey-Moore’s name was called as the winner of the election.

“It is a relief because we wanted a change, and we wanted someone totally new,” said Dane Gulston yesterday. “This is something that we have been waiting on. People came out in their numbers and they voted. They exercised their democratic rights and the people spoke.”

Also making history was Denise Hernandez who took the post of secretary with 176 votes and 26-year-old Lauren Pierre who was voted-in as assistant secretary.

Hernandez is a member of All Stars Steel Orchestra while Pierre is a member of Platinum All Female Orchestra.