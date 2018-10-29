Maraval man knifed to death

A 32-year-old Maraval man was stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon following a heated argument with his 30-year-old neighbour.

According to reports, Kevin Pascal was at his Unity Lane, Maraval home around 11.30 am on Sunday when he had an argument with the suspect.

During the argument, Pascal armed himself with a cutlass and reportedly dealt his neighbour chop wounds. In retaliation the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Pascal once in the chest.

The wound reportedly punctured the left lung of Pascal who was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he died around 3 pm.

The suspect was treated at hospital and was placed under police guard.

Pascal’s killing pushed the murder toll to 435 for the year.