‘Jesus’ and ‘Bug’ go to court today

THREE men, one nicknamed Jesus and another, Bug, are expected to appear in court today in connection with Thursday's armed robbery and beating of a 70-year-old pensioner and his brother, 60, in Siparia.

The three men are to appear before a Siparia magistrate. They are jointly charged with two counts of robbery with violence.

Jesus faces two additional charges of wasting police time.

Bug faces a total of 15 charges including the possession of a gun and ammunition.

On Thursday at about 7.30 am pensioner Deolal Harry was sitting on a bench and reading a newspaper at the entrance of Boyo’s Bar, at SS Erin Road, Quarry Village in Siparia when four men, two with guns, ambushed him. They robbed him of a Blu cell phone valued at $150, $75, and the keys to his silver Nissan Tiida.

Grabbing Harry by his jersey, one of the men pushed him inside the bar. They robbed the bar owner– his brother Deodath, 60, –of $26,000, and cartons of cigarettes estimated at $11,000. The bandits hit the brothers several blows about the head, then ran outside, where they started shooting before getting into their getaway car, a black Toyota Yaris.

Sgt Jaggernath, Cpl Ramlal, PC Sanjay Moolchan and other police from the Siparia CID, police went to a house at Mandingo Road, Fifth Company Village in Moruga the same day and arrested a 38-year-old suspect.

Police later learnt the car allegedly used in the robbery is owned by a police sergeant who is currently on leave. He reported that he leased it to another man who reported the car stolen to the police.

Yesterday senior police gave instructions for the charges to be laid against the three suspects.