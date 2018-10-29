ITNAC receives money from Nicki Minaj and Busta Rhymes

NGO Is There Not a Cause (ITNAC) has received promised financial assistance from international rappers Nicki Minaj and Busta Rhymes to assist the victims of the October 19 to 21 floods.

Minaj and Rhymes are among other celebrities with links to TT who offered their assistance in the wake of flooding. The celebrities also coordinated their donations with soca artiste Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez. Avonelle Hector, the organisation’s team leader, said it received the funds on Friday. Minaj in previous tweets said she wanted to meet with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and that she sent the first promised financial donation.

Hector said yesterday, “We got the promised donation from Nicki and Busta.

“We are now strategising and seeing how best we can get more donations together for the second phase of the recovery efforts and helping people to get back on stream.”

She added that most of the money will be used to getting families appliance packages.

The money, she said, will not be given, in hand, to the families. Instead the organisation will purchase the appliances needed for the families. “Or we will be paying the company and have the company deliver. We are not going to be giving people cash in hand.”

ITNAC has been ccordinating disaster relief efforts for the past 16 years.

Lyons-Alvarez when contacted about the donation said she was happy and glad that ITNAC received the funds.

“We had no doubt that they would come through with what they said they were going to do. For us, we are glad we can help some more people.”

Lyons-Alvarez added that Minaj indicated she would be sending more funds.

Asked about whether Minaj received any word from Rowley, Lyons-Alvarez said she does not think Minaj has had any word from him.

“She did not mention it to me,” she said.