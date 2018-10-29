Garcia: 51 affected schools opened today

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

Two weeks after flooding caused 51 schools to be closed due to damage and inaccessibility, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said they were all opened today.

In a brief interview, Garcia said all primary and secondary schools used as shelters for displaced people were also opened as they returned to their homes.

He said eight primary schools were used as shelters which include Las Lomas Government Primary, Madras Government Primary, Monroe Road SDMS, St David’s RC Primary, Bamboo Grove Presbyterian, La Horquette North and South and El Socorro South Government Primary.

“The Ministry of Local Government through the regional corporation over the weekend did a fantastic job making sure the schools were back to a point of readiness. All schools have been opened today (Monday). There were a total of 51 schools affected during the flooding across the country."

“Schools affected by floods, there were 12 primary schools and two secondary schools including eight ECC centers. There were nine schools used as shelters including eight primary schools and one secondary school.

Garcia said schools which were closed due to inaccessible roads, there were 20 - ten primary schools, five secondary schools, and five ECC centers - which were all opened yesterday.