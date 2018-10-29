First French mass at Immaculate Cathedral

“Que la paix soit avec toi’ (Peace be with you).” Chief Celebrant Monsignor Julien Kabore, counsellor of Apostolic Nunciature, greets French Ambassador to TT Serge Lavroff and his wife Caroline, at yesterday’s inaugural French Holy Eucharist Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain.

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception held its inaugural mass in French yesterday. The chief celebrant was Monsignor Julien Kabore and concelebrant Fr Martin Sirju.

The mass began at 9 am.

Most of the mass was done in French with only very small parts being done in English. French Ambassador Serge Lavroff and his wife, Caroline, attended the service.

During his homily, Kabore spoke to the issues of being foreign, feeling like a stranger and being at home.

He said that this was the feeling of millions of migrants all over the world. He said there were 258 million people living in a country other than their country of birth.

“The experience of being a stranger, of being a foreigner can help us with the meaning of this well known saying ‘home sweet home’.”