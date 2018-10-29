Dance and drama at Nagar tonight

Nritya Sangam Dance Company

AFTER a grand opening of Divali Nagar at Endeavour Road, Chaguanas last evening, tonight promises to be just as exciting. On the main stage, music will be provided by Beena Sangeet Orchestra of Tunapuna lead by Jeewan Charlie Soogrim. The celebrated couple of Rana and Susan Mohip will provide folk songs with members of their Sangam International Orchestra.

Classical and devotional dances will be staged by Nritya Sangam Dancers of Penal. In the folk theatre stage, Dishana Siewdass and Surendra Ramoutar will team up for the drama production of Kalayani –The Struggle produced by National Lotus Theatre from San Fernando. This play tells of an alcoholic father who turned his back on his children. It shows a family who turns to puja to find answers. Director of this production Balraj Harry said, “The villagers condemned the family because of the father’s behaviour, but things turn around when the man’s daughter passed her exams and was chosen for university.”

Visitors to this nine-day religious festival are treated to best in East Indian culture in terms of food, fashions and entertainment. The Blue Bird Cultural Club famous for piping hot pepper roti, has expanded its business booth to accommodate customers. Leader of the club, Gowtam Maharaj said, “Because of the long lines of persons for pepper roti we now have more people producing roti at a faster pace.”

Food booths carry a wide range of vegetarian dishes. Cooked vegetables served with rice and roti as well as delicacies including pholourie, saheena, kachori and baiganee. Vegetable pizza as well as authentic Indian dishes of tofu, paneer, saffron-rice, and naan are also available.

Programming at the main stage starts at 6 pm nightly with top orchestras including Dil-E-Nadan and Karma set to perform during the festival. The grand finals of the NCIC dance contest will be held on October 31, and the Miss NCIC/Divali Nagar Queen pageant on November 4.

Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) will continue till November 5 with Divali being on November 6.