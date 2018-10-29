Culture ministry assists Shadow’s family through NCC

Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly, minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts

The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts is assisting Winston “Shadow” Bailey’s family through the National Carnival Commission (NCC), said Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly via WhatsApp responses to Newsday.

When asked whether the family requested assistance, Gadsby-Dolly said, “Shadow’s family is being assisted by the Government through the NCC.”

In a separate WhatsApp conversation, Gadsby-Dolly said, when asked if the Government would pay for Shadow’s funeral or would be making a financial contribution to it, that “except in cases of a state funeral, this a triggered by a request. We have had none thus far.”

She said it would certainly be considered if requested.

Also asked if there were any further plans to honour Shadow, she said, “Shadow is a national awardee and in receipt of an honorary doctorate. No further plans to honour him have been contemplated at this time.”

She then said financial assistance would be given to the family if requested.

Shadow died on October 23 at 3.50 am at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. An honorary Doctor of Letters was awarded to Shadow by the University of the West Indies and accepted by his son Sharlan Bailey on Saturday. A tribute service for Shadow takes place tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. There will be a public viewing of Shadow’s body at the Grand Stand from 8 am to 9.30 am and then the tribute service starts at 10 am. The Belgroves Funeral Home website, the coordinators of Shadow’s funeral, said: “After the tribute service the body departs the savannah at 1.00 pm.” There is also a condolence section set up, online, for guests to pay their final respects to him.

The public, the website added, is being asked to wear white, line the route and wave something white for Shadow. This will be followed by a private cremation at the Belgroves Funeral Home and Crematorium, Orange Grove Road, Trincity.