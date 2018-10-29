Charity song to help flood victims

Vaughnette Bigford

PICK up the Pieces. That’s what a group of music industry creatives are hoping to help recent flood victims do with their charitable flood relief project.

JVG and Friends With Friends have pooled their collective talents and resources to create a package that includes a music CD, branded T-shirt and snap-back cap. The Pick Up the Pieces packages will be sold for $100 and all proceeds will go to helping flood victims across TT. The project is dedicated to the memory of deceased musician Johnny Gonsalves.

“We saw what happened, everyone saw and the response from citizens has been overwhelming. We felt we too had to do our part,” said music producer Richard “Charsu” Ahong in a media release.

Charsu has written the Pick Up the Pieces anthem and is recording the track, which will feature several prominent local artistes. The Belmont-based musician has teamed up with journalist Wayne Bowman and his son Jabari to help make the project a reality.

“We have since reached out to several corporate partners and are happy to say that Kirk Langton of Lush Life and Marlene Chin, assistant vice president of marketing and communications at Sagicor, have given support,” Bowman said.

Langton has created the art work for the project and Chin has pledged $10,000 in cash to help fund the project. The T-shirts will feature the signatures of all of the project’s participants. Singers Trisha Lee Kelshall, Kevon Carter, Nailah Blackman, Chris Garcia, Preedy, Marcus Braveboy, Karla Gonzales, Natalie Watkins, Demetrius Fraser and Vaughnette Bigford, as well as, bands Lujoe the Gifted and Dil-E-Nadan have already committed to the project. Musicians Joel Ali, Xavier Strings and producer Anson Soverall are also on board, the release said.

The Pick Up the Pieces package is expected to be available for sale by mid-November. All funds raised will be handed over to a credible charity with strict instructions for it to be used exclusively for flood victims, Charsu said.

“Every financial aspect of this project will be audited and accounted for to the public,” he said.