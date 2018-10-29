Alleged pump thief granted bail

A 19-year-old Barataria man accused of stealing a water pump was granted bail when he appeared before magistrate Nizam Khan in the Port of Spain Magistrate's Eleventh court yesterday.

Jose Brooker appeared before Khan to face the charge of stealing a gasoline powered water pump from Nazimool Ghany at Ramlochan Street, Aranguez, sometime between last Thursday and last Friday.

Brooker represented himself and pleaded not guilty to the charge. When asked by Khan if her son had been giving her trouble, Brooker's mother said while he was unemployed, he was not known to get involved in anything illegal.

Brooker was granted bail with surety in the sum of $20,000 and is expected to reappear in court on November 26.

Khan ordered the pump to be returned to Ghany as investigators have already photographed it as evidence.