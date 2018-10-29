Accused watch thief remanded into custody

A 29-year-old El Socorro man was denied bail when he appeared before magistrate Nizam Khan at the Port of Spain Magistrate's Court this afternoon to face the charge of stealing almost $935,591 in watches and accessories last Wednesday.

Esau Nicholas Rampersad of Farouk Avenue, El Socorro, was represented by attorney Seana Baboolal and pleaded not guilty for the charges of using personal violence and robbing Samuel Edwards of 302 assorted rings, 155 chains, 169 wrist bands and 148 watches at his Charlotte Street businessplace.

Baboolal urged Khan to show leniency given Rampersad's obligation as a father to his two- week-old daughter and given the fact that he has never been convicted of robbery before, however Khan denied bail and ordered Rampersad into custody to return on November 26.

Constable Lincoln Chandler who was the complainant in the matter said storage of the items was becoming an issue and Edwards who was also in court told Khan that he wanted the items returned to him as soon as possible.

"I was really hoping that the items could be returned to me sometime soon sir, because the customers are coming down my throat for the goods," Edwards said.

Khan said while he understood Edwards and Chandlers' concerns he urged the constable to keep the items in his custody until the next court date when they would be returned to the businessplace.