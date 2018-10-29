Accused cemetery $36 bandits granted bail

Two Diego Martin residents ages 16 and 19 appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate yesterday charged with the robbery of $36 from a man at a cemetery in Mucurapo Road, St James last Friday.

Christian Hillaire, 19, and his alleged accomplice appeared before Nizam Khan in the Port of Spain Magistrate’s Eleventh Court for the robbery of Terrence Laurence on Friday afternoon.

Attorney Carlos Waldron, who represented the minor asked Khan that the matter be heard in the children’s court given his client’s age, but Khan said both of the accused were jointly charged for the offense and would be heard in the magistrate’s court with their consent.

Both accused originally pleaded guilty to the charge, but Hillaire later changed his plea to not guilty after his attorney arrived from another court.

The accused were granted bail with surety in the sum of $20,000 each, with their fathers’ as surety.

They are expected to reappear in court on November 8.