Abdulah warns against police state

David Abdulah

MOVEMENT of Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah said if citizens aren’t careful, this country could slowly transition into a police state.

He called on citizens to guard against that happening.

“We should not become so fearful of the crime situation or so angry about the crime and violence that we accept what could become a police state.”

Abdulah was speaking at a press conference at the MSJ headquarters in St Joseph Village, San Fernando.

He said the MSJ was no way condoning criminal activities or violence, but warned that a police state was not the solution to solve crime. Abdulah said the solution to the crime problem involved the criminal justice system which, he said, was failing the country.

“And it is failing because the police cannot arrest and convict anyone. More than 90 percent of murders are unsolved . The court system is failing because 500 people are in jail awaiting trial.”