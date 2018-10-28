Single-sex schools

THE EDITOR: I've attended both single-sex and co-ed schools. I can speak from first hand experience. single-sex schools are the way to go.

Co-ed schools contain and breathe heartbreaks and headaches. Students are more focused on their latest crush than on their school work.

single-sex schools allow students to focus better on the syllabus. In a co-ed environment there are many distractions from girls and boys speaking to members of the opposite sex. In single-sex schools students focus on academics and avoid a distraction from learning.

School is a place to focus on studies and prepare for the future. Less distractions make for better learning. Single-sex schools provide more facilities and a better working environment. There is no feeling insecure due to the opposite sex. Single-sex schools are the most wanted and desired schools in TT. They have good environmental spaces and caring teachers.

Some students are intimidated by the opposite sex and this retards participation in class. Better facilitation, less distraction all contribute to better education. Single-sex schools students are more likely to go to UWI or UTT than those from co-ed schools. The figures are there for all to see.

Boys and girls have different needs educationally. In a single-sex school more specific teaching methods can be administered. In single-sex schools discriminations disappear. Many teens suffer from rejection. They not feel beautiful enough or strong enough and differences are more perceptible in a co-ed school.

What is that? The National Scholarships 2018 have been released: St Joseph's Convent POS won 41, St Augustine Girls High 34, Naparima Girls High School 31, Lakshmi Girls 24, St Joseph's Convent Sando 18, Hillview 35, Naparima College 31, Pres Chag 19, Pres Sando 18. All single-sex schools.

Is this a case of Revenge of the Nerds? Not everybody gets their first choice at SEA. Single-sex schooling is the way to go. That is the case for the defence.

AV RAMPERSAD, PRINCES TOWN