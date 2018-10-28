Sinanan thanks ‘kind, loving’ TT

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan in a media interview after a tour of Greenvale Park, La Horquetta last Saturday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

IN SPITE of catastrophic losses caused by last week's flooding, people showed love for each other so much so that the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan penned a letter to the editor thanking the public.

"Despite the challenges faced through this national disaster, this country’s crisis was overpowered by an outpouring of love and unity from all citizens. Acts of kindness and volunteerism by an entire nation were exhibited through selflessness as persons valiantly and genuinely rendered their assistance to others," Sinanan stated.

He extended a "heartfelt thank you" to the country for the display of courage and conviction. That was exemplified by them leaving behind all they knew and comfortable, to go to the rescue of those in need of help.

He added: "Thank you for your compassion and your awareness–for seeing the need and responding. Thank you for sharing your skills and knowledge to help improve lives and build the capacity of those who have not had the same opportunity in these circumstances. Thank you also for knowing that the experiences you would derive from this event and the people you would encounter would teach you more than you could have imagined."

Sinanan said he witnessed the determination of citizens, volunteers, public servants, government officials, law enforcement and state agencies who worked around-the-clock to rescue residents marooned by the flood. He also highlighted the medical teams who ensured that the necessary support was available for dealing with health issues, trauma and distress to the affected.

"Thank you for your patience, respect and perseverance during this time of transitioning. Working toward rebuilding for change, whether planned or unexpected-is never easy. And we know that many, over the past few days, have faced unplanned changes. Most of all, thank you to our many corporate sponsors, NGOs, agencies, groups, and individuals of all walks of life, who mobilised immediately throughout the country and have not only rallied but continue to render generous support in attending to the needs of victims. The overwhelming outpouring of resources amidst kindness, care and love is the inspiration this country needs at this time," Sinanan said.

He added that through his ministry, he has resolved to have the affected communities return to a level of normalcy in the shortest possible time.