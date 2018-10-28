Sinanan: Thank you TT

THE EDITOR: On October 19, adverse weather conditions hit the North Eastern communities of Trinidad such as Greenvale Park-La Horquetta, Oropune, Piarco, Mafeking, St Helena and Sangre Grande, in addition to parts of South, Central and West of Trinidad, as well as Tobago, causing massive devastation and affecting the population in ways that threatened to dishearten the spirits of citizens. However, despite the challenges faced through this national disaster, this country’s crisis was overpowered by an outpouring of love and unity from all citizens. Acts of kindness and volunteerism by an entire nation were exhibited through selflessness as people valiantly and genuinely rendered their assistance to others.

Fellow Citizens, it is with this in mind that I take this opportunity to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” for your display of courage and conviction; for leaving behind all that is familiar and comfortable to go to the rescue of those desperately in need of help. Thank you for your compassion and your awareness – for seeing the need and responding. Thank you for sharing your skills and knowledge to help improve lives and build the capacity of those who have not had the same opportunity in these circumstances; but thank you also for knowing that the experiences you would derive from this event and the people you would encounter would teach you more than you could have imagined.

I have witnessed the determination of the many citizens, volunteers, public servants, government officials, the different arms of law enforcement and state agencies who have been working around the clock to rescue residents marooned by the devastating floodwaters. There were also medical teams who ensured that the necessary support was available for dealing with health issues, trauma and distress to the affected. Thank you for your patience, respect and perseverance during this time of transitioning. Working toward rebuilding for change, whether planned or unexpected-is never easy. And we know that many, over the past few days, have faced unplanned changes.

Most of all, thank you to our many corporate sponsors, NGOs, agencies, groups, and individuals of all walks of life, who mobilised immediately throughout the country and have not only rallied but continue to render generous support in attending to the needs of victims. The overwhelming outpouring of resources amidst kindness, care and love is the inspiration this country needs at this time.

I also wish to thank the motoring public for their patience and understanding as temporary traffic restrictions became necessary due to fallen trees and landslides in certain areas, as well as flooding on the major highways – the Churchill Roosevelt and Uriah Butler Highways.

Through the Ministry of Works and Transport, I have resolved to continue our efforts to reconstruct the stricken areas and commit ourselves to pool our resources to ensure that residents and by extension their communities at large, return to a level of normalcy in the shortest possible time.

I once again would like to express my deepest gratitude to you TT for your solidarity and in particular the staff of the Ministry of Works and Transport for their invaluable service and I look forward to the continued unity of all citizens as we re-build our communities throughout this great land, for it is in such unity that we give life to the hope of future prosperity.

Minister of Works and Transport