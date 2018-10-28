Parkites travel East for crucial Super League clash

BUOYED by leaders Santa Rosa’s draw on Friday, Queen’s Park will have their best chance to close the National Super League gap to one point when they face Cunupia FC at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

The match will kick off at 3.30 pm.

Santa Rosa faced a rare hiccup on Friday when they scraped to a 1-1 draw at home to Matura Reunited, at the Arima Velodrome, leaving the Super League title in the balance with six rounds remaining.

Former national midfielder Kishun Seecharan, who has been in electric form for the Big Cannons, was red carded in the 65th minute heaping pressure on the league leaders.

However, they managed to salvage a point after Ryan Stewart slotted home a penalty kick in the third minute of injury time, following a foul on Kevon Cornwall in the box.

Santa Rosa currently leads the 14-team standings with 45 points, four more than Queen’s Park and with a superior goal-difference of eight goals.

A win today will see Queen’s Park right back in the chase.

Today’s other matches will see Tobago’s struggling Bethel United host RSSR FC at Montgomery Ground at 6 pm.

Earlier, Prison Service, sitting third on 37 points, can also cut the deficit at the top to five points if they secure a win in their clash with UTT at YTC Ground, Arouca, from 3.30 pm.

Two other matches played yesterday, both of which finished after press time.

San Fernando Giants met Club Sando at Guaracara Park, Marabella, before cellar-placed Metal X Erin took on Petit Valley/Diego Martin at Erin Recreation Ground.

Police FC’s meeting with Guaya United, which was originally scheduled to play today, has been postponed to November 15.

Fixtures

Today - Match Day 20

Prison Service vs UTT, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm

Bethel United vs RSSR FC, Montgomery Recreation Ground, 6 pm

Cunupia FC vs Queen’s Park, Larry Gomes Stadium, 3.30 pm

*Police FC vs Guaya United-Rescheduled to November 15, 2018

Thursday - Rescheduled Match Day 19 fixture

Bethel United vs Guaya United, Montgomery Recreation Ground, 6 pm