‘Naps’ win but ‘Pres’ remain on top SSFL Prem

Moka’s goalkeeper Nathaniel Thomas reaches in vain to save the opening goal from Trinity East’s Jaden Mckree (not pictured), also pictured is Moka’s Abdul Lezama (#14), during Match day #12 of the SSFL between Trinity College (East) and Trinity College (Moka) at Trinity East Grounds, Trincity,yesterday. The game ended 1-1. Photo by Kerlon Orr/CA-images

PRESENTATION College of San Fernando dropped points for only the second time this season but maintained their lead at the top of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division standings yesterday following a 2-2 home draw with a struggling Fatima College.

Presentation took the lead through Jordan Riley who struck in a volley from a Jaiye Sheppard cross. The defending league champions, however, conceded twice before salvaging a point by means of an equaliser from Aleem Barclay in the 76th minute.

Fatima College got both their goals from Mikhail McComie who scored a penalty in the 48th and the other in the 55th minute.

Their draw coincided with a 3-2 win for Naparima College, which propelled them into second place at the expense of San Juan North Secondary, who they defeated 3-2.

Meanwhile, Keon Boney scored a winning goal three minutes into injury time to see St Benedict’s College to a dramatic 3-2 win over Valencia Secondary. It was a heartbreaking result for Valencia, who rallied to equalise from a 2-0 deficit, only to lose all three points at the death.

In other results, Carapichaima East Secondary moved into fourth with a 1-0 win over an inconsistent St Anthony’s, while Trinity College East and Trinity College Moka played to a 1-1 derby draw.

St Mary’s College were the only successful team from the North, securing a much needed 4-0 win over Bishop’s High of Tobago.

Results

Carapichaima East 1 vs St Anthony’s College 0

East Mucurapo 2 vs St Augustine Secondary 1

Presentation College San F’do (Jordan Riley, 2 vs Fatima College 2

San Juan North 2 vs Naparima College 3

St Mary’s College 4 vs Bishop’s High 0

Trinity College East 1 vs Trinity College (Moka) 1

Valencia Secondary 2 vs St Benedict’s College 3