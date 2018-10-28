Harvard, Rainbow in senior rugby decider

HARVARD, having already secured the Championship Division title, will be seeking a league double when their second team takes on Rainbow Sport and Cultural Club in the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) Senior Division final, at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The title match will start at 4 pm, one hour after a first double-header fixture starts between Rydeus and Exiles, a match which will determine the third and fourth place Senior Division finishers.

Harvard II are off a record setting 124-7 win over a handicapped Caribs II, two weeks ago. Caribs started the match with two players short. The “Beer Boys” finished their Senior Division challenge last in their group. Conversely, Harvard II have been in electric form winning all six of their Group A matches en route to the final. Exiles, with four wins and two losses, finished second in Group A to advance to the third/fourth place play-off.

Rainbow topped the second group, Group B, with five wins from six matches, by virtue of an exceptional season in attack. Exiles also recorded five wins, but finished with an inferior points-differential to close in second spot in the group.

Yesterday, the TTRFU weekend began with the fourth instalment of the Under-18 Festival and the fifth stage of the Women’s Festival. The Women’s Festival was already won by Police, who topped the standings in every stage, winning all their matches in the process.