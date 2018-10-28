Griffith on police threats: I am just warming up

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has responded to threats made against a member of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) by urging criminals “not to put God out of their thoughts” as he was prepared to deal with any threat against his officers.

The threats were made over social media and were directed at a member of the IATF, who was reportedly involved in Thursday’s shooting in Trou Macaque, Laventille, where five people, including two teenagers were killed.

In one post the officer was threatened to be beheaded under a picture of him holding a child.

Speaking with Newsday, Griffith said criminals could not bully law-abiding citizens and said he was “only warming up” in his fight against crime.

“As it pertains to comments to harm a police officer, let anyone put God past their thoughts and touch one of my officers. I have not even entered the ring as yet.

“Let every criminal out there who has an illegal firearm know that I am just warming up. But again I wish to emphasise all of our actions will be within the law.”

He also fired back at critics of Thursday’s shooting, by asking their views on the threats to the officer’s life.

“Would love to know if Omatie Lyder or Kirk Waithe and Wayne Sturge who have been constantly attacking the police, what are their views on this. Let us see if they are just as vociferous now.”