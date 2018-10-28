Greenvale heroes rush to help

Avinash Deonarine transporting people through flood waters,

A 43-year-old Couva/Tabaquite Regional Corporation worker and five of his neighbours at Tumpuna Road, Arima, are being hailed as the real heroes of last weekend’s devastating floods in the Greenvale Housing Development in La Horquetta.

The group rescued scores of marooned residents.

Avinash Deonarine was today thanked by Greenvale residents for placing his life on the line last Friday night.

Deonarine told Newsday if he had to do it over again, he would do it.

This story will be updated. For a more detailed account of Deonarine's story, see tomorrow's paper.