Family of slain teen to visit PCA

The family of 15-year-old Shekeem Francois intends to go to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) with an official complaint after they receive his body from the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James.

Francois was shot and killed by the police along with Kudeim Phillip, 17, Nicolas Barker, 23, Mechack Douglas, 26, and Shaundell St Clair, 20, on the Thursday night. The police said they were searching for Douglas and St Clair and when they found the men, there was a shoot-out which ended in their deaths. However, residents said the men had no guns and were killed in cold blood. A cousin of Francois said although they did not expect any justice from the PCA investigation, they still hoped to visit the office and make a statement on tomorrow.

“I know nothing will come out of it but at the end of the day the police who do that have family just like me and you.

“Karma is real and if nothing don’t come out of it God would deal with them. Some day it would reach their doorstep.”

He further went on to say that the family wanted to take legal action against the police officers.

“Them youth men didn’t have no gun.

“Police always say they find guns and they don’t present the gun to show the family. If you see the position the fellas were and where the police were, they could never have shot behind the police. Them fellas get shoot in front – chest and belly and head. Fellas didn’t turn their backs to run. It was an execution.”

He said an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) visited the scene on Friday, looked around and spoke to a few people but did not give the family any information on the state of any investigation.