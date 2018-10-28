Dunross ready for bright lights Students shine in multi-sport event

Dunross Preparatory School coach after training students in multi-sports at Riverside Park, Westmoorings last Tuesday .PHOTOS BY ENRIQUE ASSOON

WHEN you drive past most primary schools, you are more likely to see football or cricket being played.

But when Newsday Kids visited Dunross Preparatory School in Westmoorings, last Tuesday, it was clear that multi-sport events were increasing in popularity among the students.

Many students have been competing in triathlon (swimming, riding, running), duathlon (riding, running) and aquathlon (swimming, running) over the past five years.

The athletes have been training at Riverside Park, Westmoorings for the TT Triathlon Federation Schools Aquathlon Championships, which will be held today, at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, from 8 am.

Dunross dominated the duathlon primary school category at the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue which was held on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, on the night of October 10. It was the first time schools duathlon featured at the popular event. Dunross did not seem overwhelmed by the bright lights, as the school easily won the primary school category with 53 points. The second place school ended with 10 points. Some of the standout performers for Dunross were Maleah Butler, Lucas Shaw, Finn De Freitas, Cara Phillips and Ross Wortman.

Liam D’abadie, 10, also competed in the avenue event and said he was a bit nervous while competing in front a huge crowd. D’abadie finished fifth out of nine athletes in the 10-12 age group. D’abadie, who used to play tennis, is in his third year competing in multi-sport events.

D’abadie said at today’s aquathlon championships he will be hoping to cover the course quickly during the run because it is his strength.

Eleven-year-old Alyssa Cheekes is excited to help Dunross perform at a high level at the aquathlon championships.

Cheekes is strong in swimming, but has been training a lot in running to improve on her time. Cheekes, who used to swim with Marlins Swim Club, said training is challenging. “Sometimes (training is difficult) but I try to make the best of it,” she said.

Cheekes also has experience in mountain biking. She said facing hilly terrain in biking has made it easier for her to compete on the flatter terrain during triathlon and duathlon events. Cheekes tries to get all her homework done before training, because she is sometimes tired after training.

A number of the Dunross students train with Giants Triathlon and Mountain Bike Riding Club under the guidance of coach Angelo Clarke.

Clarke said the goal in a multi-sport event, such as aquathlon, is not always about medalling, but to finish, as it is challenging.

“The goals I have is just to keep producing athletes for this sport. I love a sport where the goal for some is not to come first, second or third. The goal is to finish because it is a hard race, so I like a sport where you could get the kids who may not be too coordinated in football, basketball or cricket and they want to take part in something.”

Clarke was pleased with the support on the avenue, saying his stronger athletes achieved top results and others went there to have a great time. He said, “The more competitive ones went out there and they pushed hard because that is what they are training for, the other ones went out there just to have fun and they did.”