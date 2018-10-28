Deadline extended for Gov’t pensioners

THE MINISTRY of Finance’s Pensions Management Branch has advised government pensioners that the new deadline date for the submission of their life certificates has been extended from October 31 to November 14.

In a statement, the ministry said the extension was given because of the recent adverse weather and resulting flooding.

Government pensioners were asked to make every effort to submit their completed life certificates before the deadline date, to avoid disruption in their pension payments.

For further information, they can contact the Pensions Management Branch at 223-2941 ext. 1015 or 1018.