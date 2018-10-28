52 Sangre Grande cops receive lunches

Fifty-two police officers and their families from the Sangre Grande district, who were affected by last weekend’s devastating floods, were fed hearty lunches yesterday, courtesy their colleagues from the Sangre Grande Task Force.

Last week Tuesday, the same team, using their own funds and with assistance from corporate sponsors, served meals to residents of Sangre Grande.

Yesterday, they served their colleagues and families who lost everything in the floods.

Head of the Eastern Division, Inspector Ken Lutchman said a team, led by W/Insp Lopes, collected money and were able to put together delicious lunches for their colleagues.

He said the 52 officers who live in and around the Sangre Grande district lost everything in the flood.

Last week, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said 266 police officers were affected. He promised that $1million will be redirected from the TTPS' entertainment fund to assist affected officers.

The Police Social and Welfare Association is also helping its members, who will benefit from grants provided by the Ministry of Social Development.