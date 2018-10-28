2 escape in shootout

Police on mobile patrol were shot at when they attempted to stop and question two young men in Fyzabad early yesterday morning.

There was an exchange of gunfire but no one was injured.

The shooting occurred just two days after five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were allegedly shot dead by police during an exchange of gun fire at Upper Wharton Street, Laventille.

Reports indicate that early yesterday morning, police were on mobile patrol along Delhi Road, Fyzabad when they approached two men walking along the road.

As the police van slowed closer to the men they pulled out guns and began to shoot while running in the opposite direction.

The policemen were able to drive off and take cover at the end of the road while shooting at the men.

They also called for back-up.

But reports said by the time other police arrived, the men were gone.

On Thursday night, Shakeem Francois, 15, Kadeem Phillip, 17, Nicolas Barker, 23, Mechack Douglas, 26, and Shaundell St Clair, 20, were all killed by police who said they were searching for Douglas and St Clair, and when they found the men, there was a shoot-out which ended in their deaths.

Relatives said the teens and the young men surrendered to police but they were still shot and killed.