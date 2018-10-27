Thief loses appeal

A CHAGUANAS man who was caught red-handed by police robbing another man at Citrus Drive, Chaguanas, in 2011, has lost his appeal. Quame Alexander, who opted to represent himself, returned to jail to serve out his time on other matters.

Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Mark Mohammed dismissed Alexander’s appeal. However, they held that since his sentence of three years’ hard labour, imposed on him in 2014, would have expired, he had already spent his time in jail.

In his appeal, Alexander claimed he was set up by Chaguanas police since he was arrested for assault. He accused the police of being corrupt and said he wanted the station diary extract of February 4, 2011. Alexander was told that he should have raised his complaints of the police at his magisterial trial.

He was also reminded by Yorke-Soo Hon that he was “caught red-handed” by police who responded to a robbery.

Alexander’s victim was robbed of jewellery and cash.