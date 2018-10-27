Take oil, gas claims with pinch of salt

THE EDITOR: Any reports now being made either by politicians or those oil and gas experts on new discoveries of in our offshore waters must be mere speculation and should be taken with a big pinch of salt.

These two commodities were reported to be dwindling years ago at an alarming rate because of over exhaustion by genuine experts which have motivated our politicians to seek massive loans from local and outside sources in order to run the country.

There is now very little profits from these two natural resources, hence recent agreements with Venezuela in respect of gas and the agreement with Guyana, in respect of oil which supports the initial reports by those experts that our oil and gas have past its value and profitable sell by dates. Any report of new discoveries of these two assets must be substantiated by proper documented proof.

It is therefore now essential, despite the two agreements with Venezuela and Guyana mainly for the sake of our upcoming generation that real diversification programs are set up and start rolling in order to ensure our survival.

The future generation here can no longer rely on our fast dwindling oil and gas resources to survive. They must not absorb any propaganda or speculation in respect of these two commodities, but must learn to face the reality of what is actully the true situation with regard to our economy.

G.A MARQUES via email