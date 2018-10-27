Red Force crash out of Super50 semis

THE Combined Colleges and Campuses Marooners stunned a quality TT Red Force outfit to advance to the final of the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 tournament, which will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados, at 11.30 am, tomorrow.

The Red Force batting struggled to find consistency throughout the tournament and were bundled out for 92 in 33 overs. It could have been worse as Red Force found themselves on 25 for six at one stage. The first six batsmen failed to reach double figures with Lendl Simmons (two), Sunil Narine (one), Darren Bravo (six), Jason Mohammed (duck), Denesh Ramdin (duck) and Nicholas Pooran (nine) all being dismissed.

Fast bowler Akeem Jordan was the chief destroyer for CCC taking five of the first six wickets. He ended with figures of 5/18 in 10 overs. Dwayne Bravo, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, showed some resilience scoring 27. Kieron Pollard pitched in with 16 and Rayad Emrit ended on 15 not out as Red Force failed to reach 100. Yannick Ottley, playing against his countrymen, was also among the wickets taking 2/15 in seven overs.

The Marooners got off to a poor start as Kyle Corbin (two) was dismissed by Sunil Narine. However, Yannick’s brother Kjorn continued to have a solid tournament, scoring 39 not out off 44 deliveries with four fours and three sixes to lead the Marooners to 93/3 in 16.2 overs. Marooners captain Carlos Brathwaite cracked an unbeaten 29 to help his team advance to the final where they will play Guyana Jaguars.

After the match Red Force captain Ramdin said, “We did not apply ourselves with the bat.

Young Jordan bowled a good spell up front, I think we did not assess the wicket as we should. We needed to bat some balls...credit to the CCC they played some great cricket and all the best to them in the final.”

Ramdin did not blame the lack of cricket recently on their performance.

Red Force went to Barbados having not played any matches for more than a week because the team’s last two group matches were abandoned because of rain in Trinidad.