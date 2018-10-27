Playing one for Dupres

THE EDITOR: It is noted that Lawford Dupres has selflessly offered himself as a candidate for the position of president of Pan Trinbago. I know this gentleman very well as we are both chemical engineers. I have also known him as a panman since he was very young.

As a matter of fact, he financed his own university education though playing pan. Up to this day, Lawford continues to play the national instrument.

I have taken time to check out the profiles of the other presidential candidates. None are anywhere nearly as qualified for this position as Mr Lawford Dupres, both in terms of management experience and the fact that he has persevered and still playing pan.

Pan Trinbago and Trinidad and Tobago would be well served if Lawford is elected. This is a dedicated and selfless decision he has taken because of his love for the instrument.

Steve Osborne via email