Perfect pakoras

I first tasted pakoras many years ago whilst taking a cooking class in Toronto. That was when I discovered besan flour (channa), and at that time the only place one could purchase this flour was at an ethnic /Indian grocery store or at the Bulk Barn. I loved the taste, and so it has become a staple in my kitchen. The tender texture and the nutty flavour of the besan when mixed with a vegetable of choice and eastern spices make an addictive fritter known as pakoras.

Pakoras are just plain and simple fritters, which are popular and served across the Indian subcontinent.

We are familiar with our own version of Indian fritters here in TT in the form of pholourie, kachori and saheena, all of which are traditionally made with ground split peas.

Pakoras are a delightful addition to our Indian fritter repertoire. They are easy to make, need no advance preparation and can be made ahead without compromising taste and texture. And, the channa flour is available at all supermarkets nationwide. Start with any vegetable of your choice, mix in some aromatics, like chopped chillies, onions, cilantro or chadon beni, flavour with some chilli powder, geera, coriander or pepper sauce and bring it all together with some water. Spoon into hot oil and fry until golden.

It’s a very delicious addition to your Divali snacks this week.

Eggplant pakoras

1 eggplant, sliced salted and

cubed

1 onion, finely chopped

⅓ cup chopped chadon beni

2 cups besan, channa flour

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp pepper sauce

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp salt

water

oil to fry

Place all the ingredients into a bowl, combine well, and pour in a little water at a time to make a thick paste enough to cover the vegetables.

Drop into hot oil and fry until golden.

Makes 15

Potato and onion pakoras

1½ cups channa flour or besan

1 tsp roasted ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp hot chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric or saffron

powder

¼ cup fresh chopped mint

¼ cup chopped fresh coriander

or chadon beni

1 tsp salt

½ tsp baking soda

⅔ cup cold water

1 large potato, peeled and

grated

2 medium onions thinly sliced

Vegetable oil for frying

In a mixing bowl combine channa flour with cumin, coriander, chilli, saffron, garam masala, salt and baking soda.

Stir in water.

Add potato, onion, mint and fresh coriander, stir to combine.

Drop batter by spoonful’s into hot oil and fry on both sides for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Drain well.

Serve with tamarind sauce or combine 2 tablespoons hot chilli sauce with 2 tsp. rice vinegar

Makes about 18.

Tamarind chutney

2 cups peeled, ripe tamarind pods

2 tbs salt

2 cups granulated sugar

2 tbs freshly ground, roasted geera

½ hot pepper, seeded and minced (more or less to taste)

6 cloves of garlic minced

Put tamarind pods in a small saucepan and barely cover with boiling water, let steep for 30 minutes.

Remove the seeds from the tamarind and discard, (a potato crusher works well to separate the seeds from the pulp)

Add the salt, sugar, geera, pepper and garlic, stir to mix.

Bring the mixture to a boil , cook for about 20 minutes on simmer.

Cool.

Taste and adjust seasonings. The chutney should be slightly sour-sweet in taste.

Minty yoghurt dip

1 cup full-fat yoghurt

1 bunch fresh mint

2 cloves garlic

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp coriander

Salt to taste

Stir yoghurt in a small mixing bowl to a smooth texture.

Puree mint and garlic in a food processor.

Add to yoghurt, add other ingredients and stir.

Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serve with pakoras.

Makes about 1 cup.

