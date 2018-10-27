Pastor's dog, Angel, dies in fire

Pastor Gabriel Hamilton, left, shares words of comfort to pastor David Andrews, left, after a fire destoryed his home in Princes Town on Saturday morning and also killed his pet dog, Angel. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

Just moments before he was about to deliver a sermon at church, a pastor received the tragic news that his home in New Grant, Princes Town was destroyed by fire this morning. His pet dog, Angel, died in the fire.

At the time of the fire, pastor David Andrews, 56, was setting up a public address system at the Zion House of Prayer, Princes Town for a service.

According to a police report, at about 10 am, Andrews' wife, Betty Ann, 49, was at home, in the the yard hanging clothes to dry when she saw smoke coming from a room at the back of the house. She ran out of the yard to the home of neighbours for help. The couple's dog, Angel, which was tied under the house was burnt to death. "It is really sad to know what happened. I did not expect to get this news. I am really hurt," Andrews told Newsday.

Princes Town fire and police officers are investigating the incident.