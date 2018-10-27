Paprika expands at the Falls

Debra Christiani, left, is here with Paprika owner Gustavo Yunzoza and Barbara Mouttet, CEO, ABL.

THE expansion of Paprika Bistro at the Falls at West Mall called for celebration. And that is what owner Gustavo Yunzoza held last Tuesday, inviting a number of friends, family and well-wishers to see what has been done with the 50-foot expansion.

A happy and upbeat Yunzoza said on the night: “We are just trying to offer a spot to lime and spend a very nice time with friends, family and to enjoy celebrations in the west. Our food is healthy, home-made, have the grandma’s flavour, and we also offer an excellent wine list for all tastes, as well as home-made desserts, iced teas, and cocktail specials and appetisers.

Yunzoza, who has lived in TT for the past 12 years, has Spanish and Venezuelan parents.

He had his kitchen staff prepare tortillas, beef and chicken arepas, veggie rolls, empanadas and Spanish-type desserts for guests to sample at the celebration. They were also entertained by singer Natasha Benjamin, who had them singing along with her and dancing to popular local and foreign songs.

Yunzoza said similar live entertainment will continue on the weekends, with the bistro opening until 10.30 pm.