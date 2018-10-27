Panmen, careful who you elect

THE EDITOR: I am a Trinidadian living in the US for the past 15 years and I was a former pan player and still follow whatever is going on in local Trinidad culture. I feel I must write on tomorrow's Pan Trinbago election.

How could the present executive members put themselves up when they have Pan Trinbago in the position it is in today? Why would a man who served in a certain position for years although never was appointed or nominated now seek office in the new executive? And why is former Port of Spain Mayor (Keron) Valentine, whose mayoral term was was not renewed, also going up?

And the lady from Tobago whose name I cannot recall and who has a political history against this present government...why should steelbands vote for someone who has always been against the present regime? For the sake of the steelband movement, pan people please carefully consider your selections before voting.

J.MILLER, Florida