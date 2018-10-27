Pan Trinbago elections on Sunday

SOME 73 persons have offered themselves to fill the ten positions in Pan Trinbago’s election of officers on Sunday, at the East Mucurapo Secondary School, Mucurapo Road, St James, from 12.30 pm.

Registration of delegates begins two hours earlier between 10 am and 12 pm.

Those contesting election to the various positions on the Central Executive are:

President: Beverly Ramsey-Moore, Keron Valentine, Lawford Dupres, Robert Amar, Darren Sheppard, Keith Byer, Vernon P Morancie and Thecla Forde-Rodriquez.

Vice president: Aquil Arrindell, Carlan Harewood, Kion Robinson and Peter Kanhai

Secretary: Denise Hernandez, Cyllan Franklin, Robert Hernandez and Richard Forteau.

Asst secretary: Lauren Pierre, Marvin Edward and Travis Mulraine

Education officer: Michael Dinchong, Khion De Las, Marcus Ash, and Maureen Clement

Public relations officer: Sandra Awai, Fuad Abu Bakr, Salisha James and Michael Joseph

External relations officer: Barry Mannette, Dane Gulston, Avis Bruce-Brown and Ian J Clarke

Treasurer: Finbar Fletcher, Gerard Mendez, Kerriann Gormandy-Walters and Malcolm Gordon

Trustees (2): Keith Simpson, Andy Husband, Darwen Greenidge, Keith Paul, Oswald Alexander, Phillip Barker, Richard Gordon, Richard Smith, Roger Thomas, Ross Thomas and Trevor Reid.

Only members of the general body of Pan Trinbago who are in good financial standing will be eligible to contest any office of the association, and any two delegated members of a financial steelband can vote.

Members of the new central executive will hold office for three years.

The election will be conducted by the Election and Boundaries Commission.