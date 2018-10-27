Opposition muddied own water

THE EDITOR: The walkout last week Monday from the Senate sees an unashamed Opposition standing in rising dirty political water. Can they be saved before their bad political image closes over their heads? Why are we not surprised by this brain dead, unimaginative behaviour?

After extensive coverage by all arms of the media, we are informed that the Opposition is wounded, embarrassed, nay, ashamed by the lack of caring of the sitting government for the victims of the flooding.

The 100 per cent efforts of all arms of the protective services, the ODPM, government ministers, the PM and private individuals to reach out and help the distressed victims of the unusually heavy flooding, were ignored for the sake of scoring very cheap political points. These will likely turn out to be the most expensive political points in the career of one Senator Khadijah Ameen.

I was too shocked to laugh at this silly walkout. The UNC Opposition continues to drown in unforced errors. This incapacity to comprehend what is mature political behaviour, the increasing poverty of thought, is killing off the Opposition. They are drowning in mud.

Is there no consideration for the feelings of many kind-hearted patriotic UNC supporters who helped everybody around them as the flood waters engulfed the country? Methinks the Opposition will need plenty bleach in the glass before the electorate will drink their tainted political water come the general elections of 2020.

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin