Nightmare on SBA street

THE EDITOR: I, a student of Bishop Anstey High School, am writing to express my concern over government’s decision to add SBAs (school-based assessment) to all subjects. In my opinion, the addition of SBAs to some subjects, can lead to negative coping mechanisms.

How many students use negative coping mechanisms? Due to the task of meeting all the deadlines, some students tend to slip and develop a range of problems. Depression, drugs, suicide and dropping out are a some of these problems.

However, SBAs do help with having a percentage towards our final grade, which improves our chance of getting a 1. It also improves our leadership, research, collaboration and analytical skills.

In conclusion, SBAs are useful for some to improve their chances or their skills, but an SBA in every subject can cause stress and sadness among the young generation.

LYSE SEALY, Student, via email