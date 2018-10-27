Mayor and councillors ‘Dingolay’ in Sando

THE infectious strains of Shadow’s Dingolay, performed by TUCO’s PRO Ras Kommanda, filled the council chamber of the San Fernando City Corporation during Thursday afternoon’s statutory meeting.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and councillors provided the “backup” for Kommanda in a very moving tribute to the late calypsonian Winston Bailey who died on Tuesday.

Kommanda said he was honoured to be invited by the mayor and council to pay his respects.

Regrello called for Shadow’s profound and thought- provoking music to be researched documented and circulated, saying this would be a reference point for years to come.

A minute silence was observed for Shadow and the late Ken “Professor” Philmore, another icon who died weeks earlier.

Regrello said he had the honour of touring with these two internationally acclaimed musicians and that their deaths would undoubtedly leave a vacuum in the arts and culture industry that would not be easily filled.

“To understand Shadow was to study him, and I had the opportunity to tour Europe with Shadow in 1997. I was his room-mate and he was the most peculiar person I ever came across.

He said the rebellious nature of his music, was shaped and influenced by his experience in Belmont and Tobago.

“He always felt he was treated badly. If you study the history, all his songs were protest songs.

“The one that touched me most was Poverty is Hell which made one wonder if he was speaking about himself.”

Regrello said it is unfortunate that while he was alive people could not accept his eccentricity, “but we are accepting it now. Shadow’s music is playing all over.

“I have long adopted the position on ensuring that we take time to honour our national icons, these living treasures and embodiment of our national identity. I continue to champion the call for recognition of these icons before it is too late.”

He said the honorary doctorate Shadow was scheduled to receive at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine campus today, “is a little too late.”

Regrello said the council is looking at ways to honour the memory of both Shadow and Philmore.

He said Philmore, who he grew up with in San Fernando and who played the music at his wedding, had such an impact on the world, that celebrations of his life are still taking place in London, United States, Japan and Australia.