Lime turns deadly at bar
An argument between two limers ended in death when one man shot and killed the other in front of a bar in San Fernando early this morning.
Keyton Elahie of Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando, died when he was shot in the chest, police report.
At about 3 am, Elahie was with a group of men at the bar on Cipero Street. Elahie and one of the men were arguing. Police reports said the man pulled out a gun and shot Elahie. An eyewitness said patrons began to scream on hearing the gunshots. The gunman ran away from the bar. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the bar. A relative of Elahie told Newsday the family had nothing to say when visited at his home. Homicide police are investigating.
Reply to "Lime turns deadly at bar"