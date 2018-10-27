Greenvale residents get cheques

ABOUT 200 residents of Greenvale in La Horquetta yesterday began receiving cheques representing flood-relief grants from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

Minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn presented cheques in a ceremony at Arima Velodrome facilitated by Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julien, who also sent a bus to collect the residents.

Newsday understands that each flood victim received a sum based on a prior assessment. This was later confirmed in a statement by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

The HDC hoped the residents would be comforted by the relief and recovery assistance from various arms of the State.

It said, “Within the next few days, residents who were adversely affected and have already been assessed by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, will receive financial assistance in the form of either $15,000 (residents without children) or $20,000 (residents with children).”

This sum is expected to cover the costs of replacing basic household items, clothing and other items.

In addition, the HDC has promised to do all the necessary plumbing, electrical and structural repairs for each of the units (mortgaged, licensed and rentals) at Greenvale Park and Oropune Gardens. These forms of assistance complement the clean-up efforts by the HDC and agencies such as the Defence Force, Fire Service, CEPEP and regional corporations since last Saturday at both housing communities.

The HDC also said, “A decision was made to temporarily defer monthly payments until the end of December 2018 for residents in Greenvale Park and Oropune Gardens who suffered loss and damage to their properties.

“However, a request for deferral must be formally made by the affected resident.”