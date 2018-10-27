Flood monies for Consolidated Fund

THE $4 million donated by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) for flood relief will be deposited into the Consolidated Fund. Newsday was advised by senior government officials that the money will then be released by the Finance Ministry to the government ministries who have responsibility for disaster relief. These ministries, the officials said “will handle the applications in the normal way.

This was confirmed by the Prime Minister yesterday. Dr Rowley previously said Government would provide $25 million to assist people affected by last weekend’s floods. “We should probably end up spending more than the $25 million but it will be one of a pool of funds,” the PM said.

At Thursday’s post-Cabinet news conference, Rowley reiterated his thanks to the IDB, CDB and CAF for their donations. He said approximately 2,000 families were catastrophically affected by last weekend’s floods. The PM said Cabinet agreed to provide increased grants of $15,000 and $20,000.

Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said the US$200,000 from the CDB will be spent on the purchase of an agreed list of items from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM).

She said the CDB approved this funding immediately after her discussion with its president Warren Smith. Robinson-Regis said Smith received a formal letter from her. “The CDB has already made contact with Captain Wint of the ODPM,” she said. The IDB, Robinson-Regis continued, is still in the process of finalising the details of its grant. She said the Red Cross is the agency that the IDB will channel its support.

The IDB is also offering US$200,000 to Government for flood relief efforts. Robinson-Regis said the IDB and CDB deal directly with her ministry. The CAF falls under the Finance Ministry’s remit. On Tuesday, CAF indicated it was pledging US$200,000 to humanitarian and relief efforts through a designated government channel.

In a statement, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) said it is accepting shipments of relief supplies for people and organisations in TT.CAL said these shipments will be sent from the airline’s North American, Caribbean and South American destinations, effective immediately until midnight on November 23.Towels, sheets and linens; large plastic storage containers; small kitchen appliances; canned food and openers; adult diapers; baby diapers and wipes; personal items (deodorant, lotion, shampoo, feminine products); mops, brooms and squeegees and school supplies are the packaged items that CAL will accept as relief supplies.

Cargo shipments out of the United States and Canada are to be delivered to Strategic Air Services in Miami, Florida; Swift Pac Logistic in Brooklyn, New York and Swissport Cargo Mississuaga, Ontario. CAL advised that all shipments are subject to space availability; air freight and handling charges must be pre-paid by the shipper; all shipments will be subject to customs duties and taxes payable by the recipient upon arrival in TT and shipments must be properly packaged and addressed.