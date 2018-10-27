End seabridge woes
THE EDITOR: The world's longest sea-crossing bridge which stretches 34 miles and cost £14 billion to build opened this week in China. The world continues to develop at a rapid pace while we continue to suffer. The Galleons Passage, recently purchased, is now experiencing electrical problems and was not in service for days.
In providing an update on the vessel that cost US$17.4 million (which had to be taken out of service), reports say there was n electrical problem with one of the engines. The vessel was on its way to Tobago when it started to experience problems. It was forced to sail on its three remaining engines so it had to go slower, newspaper reports indicated.
On October 8, the Galleons Passage made its first commercial sailing to Tobago in four hours. Two Sundays ago, Nidco in a press release, advised passengers that the normally scheduled 6 am sailing from Port-of-Spain and 4 pm from Scarborough had been cancelled, as the vessel was docked at the Port of Port-of-Spain to address electrical issues.
The T&T Spirit accommodated the affected passengers on its sailings while the Galleons was being repaired after only approximately a week of service. “The vessel will return to service on the next scheduled date, that is, Wednesday last and while the vessel was being fixed it missed five sailings. We live in a country where a lot of talk takes place in parliament with little or no action.
The government needs to end our sea bridge woes by building a bridge from Trinidad to Tobago. The normal excuse is there is no money to do certain projects, but where are the millions that have reported to have been unaccounted for in certain ministries? The current woes on the seabridge leaves travellers stranded on a day to day basis.
A bridge linking TT should be seriously considered and don't tell the people it can't be done. When Dr Keith Rowley was in opposition he said no amount of money in the western hemisphere and no engineering known to man could pay for or build such a bridge. Nothing could be further from the truth.
There are many experts that say it can be done. When you consider the billions that have been wasted by governments past and present it makes you wonder how much more developed Trinidad and Tobago could have been. The government finds it easy to spend money, but not to spend it productively.
SIMON WRIGHT, Chaguanas
