Bar owner, brother, 70, beaten, robbed in Siparia

SEVENTY-YEAR-OLD pensioner Deolal Harry was sitting on a bench and reading a newspaper at the entrance of his brother’s bar in Siparia yesterday when four men, two with guns, ambushed him. They robbed him of a Blu cellphone valued at $150, $75, and the keys to his silver Nissan Tiida.

Grabbing Harry by his jersey, one of the men pushed him inside the bar – Boyo’s Bar, at SS Erin Road, Quarry Village in Siparia.They robbed his brother Deodath, 60, of $26,000, and cartons of cigarettes estimated at $11,000.

They hit the brothers several blows about the head, then ran outside, where they started shooting before getting into their getaway car, a black Toyota Yaris.

Police were called and found two spent shells at the front of the bar.

The brothers were taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where they were treated and later discharged.

Under the supervision of Sgt Jaggernath and Cpl Ramlal of Siparia CID, police went to a house at Mandingo Road, Fifth Company Village in Moruga yesterday evening and arrested a 38-year-old suspect.

Police said the suspect, a labourer, had in his possession a Taurus pistol and seven rounds of ammunition. They also found a Toyota Yaris car at the suspect’s home, with the same registration number as the one used in the robbery. The man remained in custody up to today.

Police later learnt the car is owned by a police sergeant who is currently on leave. He reported that he leased it to another man, who recently reported to Princes Town police that the car had been stolen from him.

PC Moolchan is continuing enquiries.