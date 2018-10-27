Bakr: Save youths like those who killed Gladiator

Imam Abu Bakr prays for murder victim Ricardo "Gladiator" Welch during the fuenral at St Rose's Funeral Home Chapel, Tunapuna. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

At the funeral of his slain friend, Ricardo “The Gladiator” Welch, Imam Yasin Abu Bakr said the country needed to come together to save the directionless youth of the nation.

He said the main way to do so was to ensure they get an education so they could think, reason, and understand for themselves when they were given tasks by older people, like the direction a young man probably got from an older person to kill Gladiator.

Also speaking at the Nicholas Saint Rose Funeral Service Chapel in Tunapuna, was political activist, Wendell Eversley. He said his friend was not a gangster, a drug lord, or the type of person who would call a hit on someone. Instead, at his funeral today, his friends and family remembered him as man who liked to educate himself, one who helped the underprivileged, and who gave a voice to the voiceless.

Welch was shot dead outside his home in Santa Cruz on October 19.